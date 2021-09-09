The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Major Shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. Sells 134,237 Shares

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 134,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $3,068,657.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 240,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,494,743.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ WEN traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,541,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,618,327. The Wendy’s Company has a one year low of $18.86 and a one year high of $29.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.47. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 28.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.94.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. The Wendy’s had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 9.87%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The Wendy’s’s payout ratio is 84.21%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Northland Securities raised The Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Wendy’s from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded The Wendy’s from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEN. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of The Wendy’s by 184.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,562 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Wendy’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Wendy’s during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in The Wendy’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Wendy’s during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 69.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Wendy's Company Profile

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

