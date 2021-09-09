The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Shares Acquired by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,041 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in The Timken were worth $1,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Timken during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of The Timken by 260.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Timken by 41.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Timken by 99.8% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in The Timken during the first quarter worth about $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of The Timken from $91.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

TKR stock opened at $71.50 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.73. The Timken Company has a 12 month low of $52.51 and a 12 month high of $92.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.07). The Timken had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Timken Company will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.27%.

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chain, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes. It operates through the Mobile Industries and Process Industries segments. The Mobile Industries segment serves OEM customers that manufacture off-highway equipment for the agricultural, mining and construction markets; on-highway vehicles including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks; rail cars and locomotives; outdoor power equipment; and rotorcraft and fixed-wing aircraft.

