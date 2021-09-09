The Reject Shop Limited (ASX:TRS) Insider Purchases A$12,320.00 in Stock

The Reject Shop Limited (ASX:TRS) insider Margaret Zabel purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$6.16 ($4.40) per share, for a total transaction of A$12,320.00 ($8,800.00).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.63, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.18.

About The Reject Shop

The Reject Shop Limited operates in the discount variety retail sector in Australia. The company retails various general consumer merchandise, including toiletries, cosmetics, homewares, personal care products, hardware, basic furniture, household cleaning products, kitchenware, confectionery, and snack foods; and lifestyle and seasonal merchandise, such as seasonal gifts, cards and wrappings, toys, leisure items, and home decorations.

