The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.890-$0.990 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $430 million-$440 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $433.49 million.

Shares of PNTG stock opened at $32.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The Pennant Group has a 12 month low of $25.34 and a 12 month high of $69.56. The stock has a market cap of $926.30 million, a P/E ratio of 81.65 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.39.

Get The Pennant Group alerts:

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. The Pennant Group had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 17.47%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Pennant Group will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

PNTG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on The Pennant Group from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Pennant Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of The Pennant Group from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Truist decreased their price objective on shares of The Pennant Group from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.80.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Walker sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total value of $840,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,193,691 shares in the company, valued at $50,170,832.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Walker sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total transaction of $224,553.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,193,691 shares in the company, valued at $52,558,214.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 75,100 shares of company stock worth $3,069,153. 10.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About The Pennant Group

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for The Pennant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Pennant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.