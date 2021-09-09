The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Shares Gap Up to $50.46

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $50.46, but opened at $57.88. The Lovesac shares last traded at $56.15, with a volume of 6,233 shares.

LOVE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of The Lovesac from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of The Lovesac from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet raised shares of The Lovesac from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Lovesac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of The Lovesac from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Lovesac presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.88.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.44. The company has a market capitalization of $877.47 million, a PE ratio of 34.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 2.43.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.71. The Lovesac had a return on equity of 26.07% and a net margin of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $82.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.06 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.58) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Lovesac Company will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Lovesac news, COO Albert Jack Krause sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total value of $1,592,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 107,828 shares in the company, valued at $6,868,643.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Satori Capital, Llc sold 915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.68, for a total transaction of $70,162.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,825 shares of company stock valued at $3,764,500 over the last 90 days. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Lovesac by 14.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 166,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,314,000 after acquiring an additional 21,540 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Lovesac by 12.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after acquiring an additional 4,640 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of The Lovesac by 37.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Lovesac by 51.5% during the first quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 107,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,109,000 after acquiring an additional 36,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in The Lovesac in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,316,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

