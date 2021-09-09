The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.280-$0.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $66 million-$68 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $66.02 million.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of The Hackett Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Hackett Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of The Hackett Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

NASDAQ HCKT traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,890. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.52 and a 200 day moving average of $17.63. The Hackett Group has a twelve month low of $11.05 and a twelve month high of $20.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $609.97 million, a P/E ratio of 32.48, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.73.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 17.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hackett Group will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.24%.

The Hackett Group Company Profile

The Hackett Group, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology consulting services. The firm’s services include benchmarking, executive advisory, business transformation, enterprise performance management, training and advisory to global business services. It also produces digital transformation including robotic process automation and enterprise cloud application implementation.

