The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG) PT Raised to C$101.00

The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG) (NASDAQ:DSGX) had its price target increased by analysts at Raymond James to C$101.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 4.05% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on DSG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group to C$120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group to C$90.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group to C$113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$103.40.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

Shares of The Descartes Systems Group stock traded up C$1.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$105.26. 121,134 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,807. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The Descartes Systems Group has a 1-year low of C$67.16 and a 1-year high of C$106.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$92.11 and a 200-day moving average price of C$82.35. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.90 billion and a PE ratio of 121.69.

In other news, Senior Officer Michael Verhoeve sold 14,562 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$80.93, for a total value of C$1,178,502.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at C$323,720. Also, Director John Scott Pagan sold 76,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$82.21, for a total transaction of C$6,272,540.79. Following the transaction, the director now owns 127,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$10,493,202.19. In the last quarter, insiders sold 94,861 shares of company stock valued at $7,812,882.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

Recommended Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.