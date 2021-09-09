The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $104.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The Descartes Systems Group stock opened at $81.90 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 120.44 and a beta of 1.10. The Descartes Systems Group has a 52 week low of $50.57 and a 52 week high of $82.35.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. CIBC raised their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $63.50 to $68.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Descartes Systems Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.05.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Descartes Systems Group stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) by 672.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,618 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,114 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $804,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

About The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc engages in the provision of logistics technology solutions. It offers B2B connectivity and messaging, broker and forwarder enterprise systems, customs and regulatory compliance, ecommerce shipping and fulfillment, global trade intelligence, routing, mobile and telematics, and transportation management.

