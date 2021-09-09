The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.240-$3.440 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $730 million-$760 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $748.67 million.The Cooper Companies also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $13.200-$13.400 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:COO traded up $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $454.21. 357 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 272,468. The Cooper Companies has a 52 week low of $314.29 and a 52 week high of $463.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $424.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $401.64. The company has a market cap of $22.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.74, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.83.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The medical device company reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.12. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 102.48%. The firm had revenue of $763.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies will post 13.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 27th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 26th. The Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is 0.62%.

Several research firms recently commented on COO. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies in a report on Monday, May 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $444.00 to $476.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Stephens boosted their price target on The Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird restated a hold rating and set a $423.00 price target on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on The Cooper Companies from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $433.08.

In other The Cooper Companies news, CFO Brian G. Andrews sold 4,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.12, for a total value of $2,248,834.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.28, for a total value of $164,912.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 84,687 shares of company stock worth $37,777,128. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

