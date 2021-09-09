The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Kidder Stephen W

Kidder Stephen W reduced its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Kidder Stephen W’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,236,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,060,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645,182 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,866,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,825,000 after acquiring an additional 571,710 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 6.5% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 24,450,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,150 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 19.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,492,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893,767 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 16,716,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,113,000 after purchasing an additional 302,200 shares during the period. 66.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KO stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $56.40. The stock had a trading volume of 47,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,565,248. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $47.30 and a 12-month high of $57.56. The company has a market cap of $243.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.12. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 22.19%. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.15%.

In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 19,911 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $1,124,971.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 196,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,116,092.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Randazza sold 31,652 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total value of $1,804,480.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,986,424.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,188 shares of company stock valued at $3,864,107. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America increased their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. UBS Group increased their price target on The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Argus increased their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.25.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

