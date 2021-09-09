The City of London Investment Trust plc (LON:CTY) Declares GBX 4.80 Dividend

The City of London Investment Trust plc (LON:CTY) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.80 ($0.06) per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of LON:CTY traded down GBX 3 ($0.04) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 391 ($5.11). The stock had a trading volume of 586,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 898,410. The City of London Investment Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 304.23 ($3.97) and a 12 month high of GBX 404 ($5.28). The company has a market capitalization of £1.75 billion and a PE ratio of -6.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 397.46 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 389.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.19.
About The City of London Investment Trust
