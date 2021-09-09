The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Receives $257.59 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $256.72.

BA has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of The Boeing from $304.00 to $267.52 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. boosted their price target on shares of The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of The Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of The Boeing from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of BA stock traded down $2.86 on Wednesday, hitting $211.38. 8,864,293 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,418,426. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $225.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.90 billion, a PE ratio of -13.95 and a beta of 1.61. The Boeing has a twelve month low of $141.58 and a twelve month high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Boeing will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Boeing in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Boeing in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Boeing in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CNB Bank increased its stake in The Boeing by 128.3% in the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 121 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in The Boeing in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

