Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,175 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 710 shares during the quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $5,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TSLA. Milestone Resources Group Ltd lifted its holdings in Tesla by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co lifted its holdings in Tesla by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 49 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.35% of the company’s stock.

Tesla stock opened at $755.86 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $689.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $667.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $748.31 billion, a PE ratio of 392.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.97. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $341.51 and a 12-month high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.39 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on TSLA. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $718.00 to $745.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $175.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $180.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $602.16.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.64, for a total transaction of $1,007,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,141,979.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.04, for a total transaction of $7,110,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,906,986.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,652 shares of company stock valued at $64,733,947 over the last quarter. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

