Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) Shares Gap Up to $42.32

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $42.32, but opened at $43.98. Terminix Global shares last traded at $44.13, with a volume of 2,299 shares.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Terminix Global in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Terminix Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised Terminix Global from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.80.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. Terminix Global had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 28.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Terminix Global news, CEO Brett Ponton acquired 5,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.66 per share, for a total transaction of $249,210.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,210.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Terminix Global by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in Terminix Global by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in Terminix Global by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 4,288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Terminix Global by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Terminix Global by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 69,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,330,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.10% of the company’s stock.

About Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX)

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of residential and commercial services. It offers residential and commercial termite and pest control, national accounts pest control services, restoration, commercial cleaning, residential cleaning, cabinet and furniture repair, and home inspections.

