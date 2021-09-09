Teresa A. Borden Sells 12,500 Shares of Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Stock

Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) insider Teresa A. Borden sold 12,500 shares of Switch stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.94, for a total transaction of $324,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE SWCH opened at $26.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.64 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. Switch, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.38 and a 12-month high of $26.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.64.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $141.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.03 million. Switch had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 4.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Switch, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.0525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Switch’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Switch’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Switch from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Switch from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Raymond James raised shares of Switch from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Switch from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Switch presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.90.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Switch during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Switch by 48.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Switch during the second quarter valued at $121,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Switch during the first quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Switch during the first quarter valued at $118,000. 35.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Switch Company Profile

Switch, Inc (Nevada) engages in the provision of technology infrastructure. It specializes in the development of digital platforms for digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers. The firm’s products include Switch CONNECT and Switch SAFE.

