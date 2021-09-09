Terence J. Voskuil Sells 2,100 Shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Stock

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) insider Terence J. Voskuil sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total value of $46,284.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:WWD opened at $119.54 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $119.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.05. The stock has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 36.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 4.24. Woodward, Inc. has a one year low of $74.34 and a one year high of $130.75.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $556.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.21 million. Woodward had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 9.86%. Woodward’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.162 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.41%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Woodward by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,126 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,249,000 after buying an additional 6,896 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Woodward during the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Woodward by 110,430.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 11,043 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Woodward by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 481,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,172,000 after purchasing an additional 6,723 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Woodward by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 349,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,943,000 after purchasing an additional 209,683 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WWD. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Woodward from $151.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Woodward in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.67.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

