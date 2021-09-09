Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at KGI Securities

KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. DZ Bank lowered Tencent from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $60.18 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Erste Group lowered Tencent from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Tencent from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Tencent from $650.00 to $530.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Tencent in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $162.84.

Get Tencent alerts:

OTCMKTS:TCEHY opened at $65.11 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $625.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 0.44. Tencent has a 52 week low of $53.47 and a 52 week high of $99.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.51.

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides value-added services (VAS) and Online advertising services in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through VAS, Online Advertising, FinTech and Business Services, and Others segments. It offers online games and social network services; FinTech and cloud services, and online advertising services, such as media, social, and others advertisement services.

Recommended Story: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.