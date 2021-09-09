TELUS (TSE:T) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

TELUS Co. (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on the stock from C$31.00 to C$32.00. Canaccord Genuity currently has a na rating on the stock. TELUS traded as high as C$29.42 and last traded at C$29.37, with a volume of 497332 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$29.18.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$31.00 price target on shares of TELUS in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on TELUS from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group increased their price objective on TELUS from C$24.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. National Bankshares increased their price objective on TELUS from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$30.00 price objective (up previously from C$29.00) on shares of TELUS in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$29.89.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$28.34 and a 200 day moving average of C$27.09. The company has a market cap of C$40.75 billion and a PE ratio of 32.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.26. Sell-side analysts forecast that TELUS Co. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.316 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 131.96%.

About TELUS (TSE:T)

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

