Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Stock Position in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,262 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Freshpet were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FRPT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Freshpet by 11,186.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,727,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712,684 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the first quarter worth $117,975,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 9.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,480,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,474,000 after buying an additional 404,131 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 46.4% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,147,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,233,000 after buying an additional 363,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 12.0% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,374,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,153,000 after buying an additional 255,051 shares in the last quarter. 92.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Freshpet alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FRPT shares. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Freshpet from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Freshpet from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Freshpet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.79.

In related news, COO Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.04, for a total transaction of $323,593.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 137,851 shares in the company, valued at $22,337,376.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Stephen Weise sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total transaction of $536,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 21,949 shares of company stock worth $3,346,467 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FRPT opened at $133.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of -316.69 and a beta of 0.72. Freshpet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.35 and a 1 year high of $186.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.01.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $108.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.05 million. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 4.89%. Freshpet’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Freshpet Profile

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include deli fresh grain free chicken recipe for dogs; dog joy turkey and apple bites treats for dogs; nature’s fresh grain free chicken recipe for cats; and vital grain free chicken and ocean whitefish recipe for cats.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.