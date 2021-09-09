Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $844,000 Stock Holdings in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,695 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in American Campus Communities were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in American Campus Communities by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,168,000 after purchasing an additional 8,173 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in American Campus Communities by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,343,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,223,000 after purchasing an additional 13,713 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in American Campus Communities by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in American Campus Communities by 109.4% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 90,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,924,000 after purchasing an additional 47,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ACC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of American Campus Communities from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler raised shares of American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Campus Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Campus Communities has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.14.

NYSE:ACC opened at $51.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 734.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.65 and its 200 day moving average is $46.76. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.85 and a 12 month high of $52.09.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.44). American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 0.29% and a net margin of 1.31%. Research analysts predict that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 94.95%.

In related news, EVP Cardenas Jorge De sold 8,555 shares of American Campus Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total value of $425,611.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,089,151.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 4,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $241,842.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,391,492. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Campus Communities Company Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to location with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

