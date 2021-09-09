Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $816,000 Holdings in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 18.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,243 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Fox Factory were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Fox Factory during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 165.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fox Factory during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fox Factory during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Fox Factory stock opened at $148.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $69.95 and a 52-week high of $172.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.66.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 13.43%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Christopher Tutton sold 910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $141,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,100,775. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard T. Winters sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.01, for a total value of $78,005.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,711 shares of company stock valued at $266,875. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Fox Factory

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

