Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $807,000 Position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,839 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Lumentum were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Lumentum in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 71.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the first quarter worth about $50,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 32.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 758 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 114.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lumentum alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LITE. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Lumentum from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays started coverage on Lumentum in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Lumentum from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $104.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.76.

In related news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $534,682.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,800,905. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 9,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.86, for a total value of $856,526.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,146 shares of company stock worth $2,144,141. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum stock opened at $88.17 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.58. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $65.67 and a one year high of $112.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The firm has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 0.92.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. Lumentum had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 22.80%. The firm had revenue of $392.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

See Also: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.