Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $798,000 Position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,822 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Ingredion were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INGR. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Ingredion in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ingredion in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Ingredion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ingredion in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ingredion by 83.5% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of INGR stock opened at $87.50 on Thursday. Ingredion Incorporated has a 12 month low of $68.71 and a 12 month high of $98.05. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 43.32 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.22 and a 200-day moving average of $91.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.46. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 2.15%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ingredion Incorporated will post 6.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ingredion

Ingredion, Inc manufactures and sells sweetener, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

