Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $788,000 Stock Holdings in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its stake in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,789 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 529 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Western Midstream Partners were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WES. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,184,659 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $96,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625,010 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 149,659 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,388 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 207.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 7,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 136.5% in the 2nd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 77,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 44,500 shares during the last quarter. 28.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WES. Mizuho lifted their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Bank of America upgraded Western Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Western Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.80.

NYSE WES opened at $19.78 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.97. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a 12 month low of $6.99 and a 12 month high of $23.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 3.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.03). Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 33.76% and a return on equity of 31.96%. The company had revenue of $719.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.319 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.45%. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.20%.

Western Midstream Partners Profile

Western Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream energy assets. It engages in the business of gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil for Anadarko, as well as third-party producers and customers.

