Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Stock Holdings in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Stifel Financial by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,769,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $817,987,000 after acquiring an additional 891,299 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 5.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,698,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $300,971,000 after buying an additional 235,527 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,120,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,933,000 after buying an additional 1,197,435 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,327,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,059,000 after buying an additional 8,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 11.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 963,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,716,000 after buying an additional 99,485 shares in the last quarter. 73.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SF stock opened at $67.13 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.50. Stifel Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $31.25 and a twelve month high of $72.20.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.32. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 19.48%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Stifel Financial from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.13.

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage and investment services to clients.

