TD Securities Begins Coverage on Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI)

Equities researchers at TD Securities started coverage on shares of Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on RCI. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.78.
Shares of Rogers Communications stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $49.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,730. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $24.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.48. Rogers Communications has a 1-year low of $37.84 and a 1-year high of $53.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.07.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCI. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Rogers Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rogers Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 88,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 885 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 975 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 270.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 996 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.68% of the company’s stock.
Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.
