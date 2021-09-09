TD Securities Begins Coverage on Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI)

Equities researchers at TD Securities started coverage on shares of Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on RCI. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.78.

Shares of Rogers Communications stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $49.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,730. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $24.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.48. Rogers Communications has a 1-year low of $37.84 and a 1-year high of $53.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.07.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 11.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rogers Communications will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCI. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Rogers Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rogers Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 88,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 885 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 975 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 270.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 996 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.68% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

