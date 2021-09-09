Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Stock Price Up 6.7%

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) shares rose 6.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.92 and last traded at $20.92. Approximately 108 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 127,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.60.

TSHA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Taysha Gene Therapies from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Truist initiated coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Taysha Gene Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taysha Gene Therapies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.31.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $760.91 million and a P/E ratio of -5.83.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.25). Equities analysts expect that Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. will post -4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kamran Alam sold 11,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total value of $198,675.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 319,928 shares in the company, valued at $5,368,391.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 41.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSHA. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. increased its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 9.0% during the first quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 2,179,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,234,000 after acquiring an additional 179,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,261,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,905,000 after acquiring an additional 31,429 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 79.6% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 10.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 40.0% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,119,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,719,000 after acquiring an additional 319,640 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.89% of the company’s stock.

Taysha Gene Therapies Company Profile (NASDAQ:TSHA)

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

