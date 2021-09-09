Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Shares Gap Up to $27.83

Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.83, but opened at $28.83. Taylor Morrison Home shares last traded at $28.70, with a volume of 2,171 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TMHC shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.80.

The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.46.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 13.02%. Equities analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, CFO C. David Cone sold 271,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total value of $7,439,593.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 132,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,618,115.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 3.3% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 11,591 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 1.7% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 26,533 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 15,312 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 12.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,621 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 3.1% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,928 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. 85.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC)

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

