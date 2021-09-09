Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Shares Gap Up to $27.83

Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.83, but opened at $28.83. Taylor Morrison Home shares last traded at $28.70, with a volume of 2,171 shares.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TMHC shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.80.
The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.46.
In other Taylor Morrison Home news, CFO C. David Cone sold 271,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total value of $7,439,593.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 132,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,618,115.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 3.3% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 11,591 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 1.7% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 26,533 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 15,312 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 12.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,621 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 3.1% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,928 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. 85.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC)
Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.
