Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $126.53

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $126.53 and last traded at $125.93, with a volume of 9430 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $114.28.

TNDM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised Tandem Diabetes Care from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $102.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.56.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 2,555.51 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $105.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.71. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $172.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.36 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 1.08%. Tandem Diabetes Care’s quarterly revenue was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.45) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Rebecca B. Robertson sold 1,500 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total value of $161,265.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher J. Twomey sold 8,696 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,000,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,864 shares of company stock valued at $4,889,679 in the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TNDM. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the first quarter worth about $50,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 1,220.5% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 515 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 40.0% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the first quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 68.8% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Further Reading: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.