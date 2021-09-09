Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $126.53

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $126.53 and last traded at $125.93, with a volume of 9430 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $114.28.
TNDM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised Tandem Diabetes Care from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $102.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.56.
The stock has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 2,555.51 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $105.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.71. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.
In related news, Director Rebecca B. Robertson sold 1,500 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total value of $161,265.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher J. Twomey sold 8,696 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,000,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,864 shares of company stock valued at $4,889,679 in the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TNDM. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the first quarter worth about $50,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 1,220.5% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 515 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 40.0% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the first quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 68.8% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.
Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile (NASDAQ:TNDM)
Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
