Talon Metals (TSE:TLO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Couloir Capital

Talon Metals (TSE:TLO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Couloir Capital in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$0.86 target price on the mining company’s stock. Couloir Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 59.26% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Talon Metals in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Get Talon Metals alerts:

Shares of Talon Metals stock traded up C$0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$0.54. 16,644 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 829,604. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.50 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.59. The stock has a market cap of C$368.03 million and a PE ratio of -67.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 502.49, a quick ratio of 36.58 and a current ratio of 36.77. Talon Metals has a 12 month low of C$0.23 and a 12 month high of C$0.90.

Talon Metals Corp., a mineral exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It owns an 18.45% interest is the Tamarack nickel-copper-PGE project located in Minnesota, the United States; and a 100% interest in the Trairão iron project located in Brazil. The company is headquartered in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.

Recommended Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Talon Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talon Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.