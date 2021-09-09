Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.59 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) to post earnings of $2.59 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Synaptics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.47 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.65. Synaptics posted earnings per share of $1.85 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Synaptics.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.18. Synaptics had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 25.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Synaptics from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Synaptics in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Synaptics from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Synaptics from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Synaptics from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Synaptics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.69.

Synaptics stock opened at $183.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $163.57 and a 200-day moving average of $144.96. The firm has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.23. Synaptics has a 1-year low of $74.47 and a 1-year high of $191.99.

In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Buchanan sold 2,302 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.43, for a total transaction of $433,765.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,345,953.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.50, for a total value of $127,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,295 shares of company stock valued at $3,176,044 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 1,095.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,477,260 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $200,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353,647 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Synaptics in the 1st quarter valued at $86,919,000. Trigran Investments Inc. increased its position in Synaptics by 170.2% during the 2nd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 411,879 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,080,000 after purchasing an additional 259,471 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Synaptics by 195.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 254,127 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,537,000 after purchasing an additional 168,100 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 99.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 267,957 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,689,000 after purchasing an additional 133,810 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

About Synaptics

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

