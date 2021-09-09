Symbol Trading 1.5% Lower This Week (XYM)

Symbol (CURRENCY:XYM) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 9th. Symbol has a total market cap of $736.31 million and $2.36 million worth of Symbol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Symbol has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar. One Symbol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000288 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002147 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002351 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.18 or 0.00064783 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.93 or 0.00130795 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.21 or 0.00189337 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,441.51 or 0.07387314 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,596.60 or 1.00021241 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003017 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $387.77 or 0.00832364 BTC.

Symbol Profile

Symbol’s total supply is 7,936,191,560 coins and its circulating supply is 5,493,131,206 coins. The Reddit community for Symbol is https://reddit.com/r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Symbol’s official Twitter account is @NEMofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “XYM is the native currency of the Symbol public blockchain which launched in Q1 2021. It is used to pay for transactions in order to incentivize the network of public nodes that process and record transactions, giving XYM fundamental value as the currency of a functioning economy. “

Symbol Coin Trading

