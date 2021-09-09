SWS Partners Sells 4,669 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

SWS Partners trimmed its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,669 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company makes up about 1.7% of SWS Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. SWS Partners’ holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Holderness Investments Co. increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 26,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 16,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 67,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 38,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 26,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock traded up $0.70 on Thursday, hitting $44.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 442,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,690,672. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.83. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $20.76 and a 1 year high of $51.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.98. The company has a market capitalization of $182.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.36.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.66) EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 145.45%.

Several research firms have commented on WFC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Compass Point lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Bank of America upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.86.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.