SWS Partners Has $1.28 Million Position in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR)

SWS Partners grew its position in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 224 shares during the quarter. SWS Partners’ holdings in CoreSite Realty were worth $1,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of COR. DigitalBridge Group Inc. increased its position in CoreSite Realty by 87.6% during the 2nd quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 233,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,429,000 after purchasing an additional 109,000 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CoreSite Realty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in CoreSite Realty by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 12,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in CoreSite Realty by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in CoreSite Realty by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,831,000 after purchasing an additional 4,397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COR traded down $2.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $151.95. The stock had a trading volume of 881 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,700. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $141.45 and its 200 day moving average is $129.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. CoreSite Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $107.23 and a 52 week high of $155.40. The stock has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.28.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.76). CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 143.10%. On average, research analysts forecast that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.67%.

In other CoreSite Realty news, CFO Jeffrey S. Finnin sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.81, for a total transaction of $555,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Steven James Smith sold 5,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.98, for a total transaction of $755,356.30. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 51,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,163,168.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,829 shares of company stock worth $1,504,619. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on COR shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CoreSite Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.33.

CoreSite Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of strategically located data centers. The firm also offers collocation and interconnection solutions for networks, cloud services, and industry solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

