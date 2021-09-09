SWS Partners Buys 43 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

SWS Partners grew its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,975 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the quarter. SWS Partners’ holdings in Netflix were worth $1,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NFLX. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.1% in the second quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 656 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.3% in the second quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.8% in the second quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 732 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.8% in the second quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 724 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.0% in the first quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 718 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX traded down $5.60 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $600.45. The company had a trading volume of 113,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,109,920. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $458.60 and a 1-year high of $615.60. The stock has a market cap of $265.76 billion, a PE ratio of 62.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $538.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $523.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by ($0.19). Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $586.00 to $643.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. JP Morgan Cazenove boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 price objective (up previously from $575.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $618.89.

In related news, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 6,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $4,164,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,018,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 8,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total value of $4,600,153.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,088.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,649 shares of company stock valued at $9,729,194. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

