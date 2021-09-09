Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Now Covered by Sanford C. Bernstein

Stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Swisscom in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Swisscom in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Swisscom from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Swisscom in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

Shares of SCMWY opened at $58.39 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.23 and its 200 day moving average is $56.16. Swisscom has a fifty-two week low of $49.87 and a fifty-two week high of $61.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Swisscom AG engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, Other Operating Segments, and Group Headquarters. The Swisscom Switzerland segment comprises residential customers; enterprise customers; wholesale; and information technology, network, and infrastructure.

