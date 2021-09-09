Swiss National Bank Sells 69,600 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 453,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 69,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $20,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Targa Resources by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in Targa Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Lee Financial Co increased its position in Targa Resources by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 2,796 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Targa Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Targa Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $178,000. 71.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TRGP stock opened at $44.30 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a PE ratio of 55.38 and a beta of 3.08. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12 month low of $13.08 and a 12 month high of $49.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

TRGP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Targa Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.40.

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

