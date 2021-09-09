Swiss National Bank Increases Stock Holdings in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 182,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in YETI were worth $16,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in YETI by 215.7% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 186,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,477,000 after purchasing an additional 127,520 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in YETI by 20.7% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 4,543 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in YETI in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,029,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in YETI by 8.0% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in YETI by 3.7% in the first quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get YETI alerts:

NYSE:YETI opened at $96.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 2.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.11. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.09 and a twelve month high of $105.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.14. YETI had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 66.59%. On average, analysts expect that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of YETI from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of YETI from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of YETI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of YETI from $90.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, increased their price target on shares of YETI from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, YETI currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.21.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 25,000 shares of YETI stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.34, for a total value of $2,308,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 12,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.01, for a total value of $1,291,210.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,783 shares of company stock worth $4,205,141. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

YETI Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

See Also: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YETI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI).

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.