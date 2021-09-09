Swiss National Bank Buys 252,800 Shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,508,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 252,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in B2Gold were worth $18,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of B2Gold by 8.1% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 972,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after purchasing an additional 72,561 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of B2Gold by 2.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,545,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,589,000 after purchasing an additional 104,717 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA grew its stake in shares of B2Gold by 943.7% in the second quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 260,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 235,259 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of B2Gold in the second quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of B2Gold by 21.7% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,149,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,262,000 after acquiring an additional 383,714 shares in the last quarter. 53.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BTG opened at $3.81 on Thursday. B2Gold Corp. has a 1-year low of $3.64 and a 1-year high of $7.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 4.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 6.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.82.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). B2Gold had a net margin of 34.95% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The company had revenue of $362.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.93 million. On average, analysts expect that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. B2Gold’s payout ratio is currently 32.65%.

Several research firms recently commented on BTG. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James set a $7.00 price target on shares of B2Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $5.75 price target on shares of B2Gold and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$9.25 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.22.

B2Gold Profile

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

