Support.com (NASDAQ:SPRT) Shares Down 4.1%

Shares of Support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRT) traded down 4.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $21.64 and last traded at $22.20. 150,641 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 8,286,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.16.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Support.com from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Support.com during the second quarter worth $2,634,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Support.com by 325.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 88,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 67,924 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Support.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $293,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Support.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $290,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Support.com by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.72% of the company’s stock.

Support.com Company Profile

Support.com, Inc provides customer and technical support solutions delivered by home-based employees. It provides cloud-based technology platforms to companies in multiple industry verticals, and offers outsourced support services for service providers, retailers, Internet of Things solution providers, and technology companies.

