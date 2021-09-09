Support.com (NASDAQ:SPRT) Shares Down 4.1%

Shares of Support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRT) traded down 4.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $21.64 and last traded at $22.20. 150,641 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 8,286,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.16.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded Support.com from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.83.
Support.com Company Profile (NASDAQ:SPRT)
Support.com, Inc provides customer and technical support solutions delivered by home-based employees. It provides cloud-based technology platforms to companies in multiple industry verticals, and offers outsourced support services for service providers, retailers, Internet of Things solution providers, and technology companies.
Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index
Receive News & Ratings for Support.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Support.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.