Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) to announce earnings per share of $0.06 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Sunrun’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.01 and the lowest is ($0.29). Sunrun posted earnings per share of $0.28 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 78.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sunrun will report full-year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to $1.44. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.47) to $1.48. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sunrun.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $401.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.36 million. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 15.55%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on RUN shares. TheStreet upgraded Sunrun from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Stephens started coverage on Sunrun in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities lowered their price target on Sunrun from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Sunrun from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Truist lowered their price target on Sunrun from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.48.

In other news, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 81,142 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total transaction of $3,808,805.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,669,371 shares in the company, valued at $78,360,274.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 7,554 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $375,358.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 187,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,339,633.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 194,801 shares of company stock worth $9,363,982. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sunrun in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in Sunrun in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Sunrun by 1,354.8% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 611 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in Sunrun in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunrun stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,207,315. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of -48.74 and a beta of 2.11. Sunrun has a 1 year low of $37.42 and a 1 year high of $100.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.45.

Sunrun Company Profile

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

