Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.33.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NOVA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Raymond James raised shares of Sunnova Energy International from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, insider Michael P. Grasso sold 5,500 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $206,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kris W. Hillstrand sold 8,117 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $300,653.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,054,016.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 71,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after acquiring an additional 13,847 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,765,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Sunnova Energy International in the second quarter valued at about $27,058,000. Mariner LLC lifted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 126.8% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 76,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after buying an additional 42,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 56.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 645,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,300,000 after buying an additional 231,784 shares during the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Sunnova Energy International stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.98. The stock had a trading volume of 45,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,280,497. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of -13.79 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. Sunnova Energy International has a 12 month low of $22.33 and a 12 month high of $57.70.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $66.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.17 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 8.24% and a negative net margin of 128.72%. Analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

