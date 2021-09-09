Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) to report earnings of $0.11 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Summit Hotel Properties’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the lowest is $0.08. Summit Hotel Properties posted earnings of ($0.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 210%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Summit Hotel Properties will report full-year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $1.08. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Summit Hotel Properties.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.04. Summit Hotel Properties had a negative return on equity of 12.12% and a negative net margin of 52.10%.

INN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on Summit Hotel Properties from $11.50 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

In other news, COO Craig J. Aniszewski sold 28,119 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total value of $256,445.28. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 503,419 shares in the company, valued at $4,591,181.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Daniel P. Hansen sold 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total value of $3,160,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the first quarter valued at $84,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the second quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties in the first quarter valued at $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INN stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.08. The company had a trading volume of 25,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,279. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.05 and a 200-day moving average of $9.71. The company has a market capitalization of $966.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 2.41. Summit Hotel Properties has a 12-month low of $4.72 and a 12-month high of $11.32.

About Summit Hotel Properties

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates as a self-managed hotel investment company. It focuses on owning premium-branded select-service hotels. Its hotels are located in corporate offices and headquarters, retail centers, airports, state capitols, convention centers, universities, and leisure attractions.

