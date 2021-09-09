Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) Shares Gap Up to $9.74

Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.74, but opened at $10.50. Studio City International shares last traded at $10.50, with a volume of 50 shares.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.83. The company has a current ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.05 and a beta of -0.95.

Get Studio City International alerts:

Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $31.20 million during the quarter. Studio City International had a negative return on equity of 21.57% and a negative net margin of 363.54%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Studio City International by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Studio City International by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 482,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,257,000 after purchasing an additional 135,934 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Studio City International during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,902,000. 21.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Studio City International Company Profile (NYSE:MSC)

Studio City International Holdings Ltd. engages in the hospitality business and provision of gaming related services in Macau. It offers hotel, gaming dining, retail, entertainment facilities. The company was founded on August 2, 2000 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

Read More: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Studio City International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Studio City International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.