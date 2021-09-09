Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.05, Zacks Earnings Dates reports. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative net margin of 48.19% and a negative return on equity of 29.39%.

Shares of STRM traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.78. 3 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 784,996. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.62 and a 200-day moving average of $1.86. Streamline Health Solutions has a 52 week low of $1.28 and a 52 week high of $3.86. The stock has a market cap of $75.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 0.79.

Get Streamline Health Solutions alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Streamline Health Solutions stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 82,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Streamline Health Solutions as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.64% of the company’s stock.

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of transformational data-driven solutions for healthcare organizations. It solutions includes health information management (HIM), Coding and CDI; evaluator coding analysis platform; financial management; and patient care. It also offers audit, custom integration, training, electronic image conversion, and database monitoring services.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Streamline Health Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Streamline Health Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.