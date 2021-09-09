StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) Hits New 12-Month High at $5.70

StorageVault Canada Inc. (CVE:SVI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$5.70 and last traded at C$5.66, with a volume of 35001 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$5.45.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SVI shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on StorageVault Canada from C$5.25 to C$6.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Cormark boosted their price target on StorageVault Canada from C$5.25 to C$6.40 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. TD Securities boosted their price target on StorageVault Canada from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on StorageVault Canada from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on StorageVault Canada from C$5.00 to C$6.25 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 681.90. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.09 billion and a PE ratio of -57.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.16 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.70.

StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$51.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$44.90 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that StorageVault Canada Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

