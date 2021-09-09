Stock Traders Buy High Volume of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Put Options (NYSEARCA:MDY)

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 10,783 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,753% compared to the average volume of 582 put options.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDY. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1,275.0% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 55 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter valued at about $49,000.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $496.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 931,782. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $321.77 and a 52 week high of $507.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $492.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $488.01.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Featured Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.