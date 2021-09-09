Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) is SWS Partners’ 7th Largest Position

SWS Partners lifted its position in shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,312 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,511 shares during the quarter. Stitch Fix makes up 2.1% of SWS Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. SWS Partners owned approximately 0.05% of Stitch Fix worth $3,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kidder Stephen W bought a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the 2nd quarter worth $241,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in Stitch Fix in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,147,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stitch Fix in the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Stitch Fix in the 2nd quarter worth about $532,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Stitch Fix by 95.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 473,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,535,000 after purchasing an additional 231,416 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.46% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix stock traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $39.50. The company had a trading volume of 23,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,138,428. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.47. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.55 and a beta of 2.01. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.19 and a 12-month high of $113.76.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $535.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.40 million. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 3.79%. Analysts anticipate that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mike C. Smith sold 40,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.92, for a total value of $2,436,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 87,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,321,727.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Mitchell Lasky sold 9,831 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.89, for a total value of $598,609.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 472,977 shares of company stock worth $26,705,083 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on SFIX shares. TheStreet upgraded Stitch Fix from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Stitch Fix from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays raised their target price on Stitch Fix from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. MKM Partners raised their price target on Stitch Fix from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Stitch Fix from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.30.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

