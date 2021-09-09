SThree (LON:STHR) Stock Price Up 3.4%

Shares of SThree Plc (LON:STHR) rose 3.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 303.50 ($3.97) and last traded at GBX 300 ($3.92). Approximately 1,440,807 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 843% from the average daily volume of 152,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 290 ($3.79).

The firm has a market capitalization of £397.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 300 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 299.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.49.

About SThree (LON:STHR)

SThree plc provides permanent and contract specialist staffing services for information and communication technology, banking and finance, energy, engineering, and the life science sectors. It offers permanent, contract, project, retained, and executive search recruitment solutions, as well as support and mobility services.

