Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Sells 4,947 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 536,935 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,947 shares during the quarter. Match Group makes up about 1.2% of Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $86,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. SWS Partners grew its stake in Match Group by 17.3% during the second quarter. SWS Partners now owns 14,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Match Group by 14.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 47,246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,618,000 after buying an additional 5,795 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP grew its stake in Match Group by 129.0% during the second quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 52,981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,543,000 after buying an additional 29,844 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 27.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Trust bought a new stake in shares of Match Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,060,000. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Match Group alerts:

In other Match Group news, Director Joseph Levin sold 25,444 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.43, for a total value of $4,234,644.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

MTCH traded up $1.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $159.91. The stock had a trading volume of 91,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,497,384. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.10. Match Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.61 and a 1-year high of $174.68.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $707.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.07 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 59.21% and a net margin of 22.06%. As a group, analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on MTCH shares. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Match Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Match Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Match Group from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist increased their price target on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.22.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Article: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.